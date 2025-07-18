Left Menu

WNBA Players Demand Schedule Reform Amid Rising Injury Concerns

WNBA players have raised concerns over their packed schedules after injuries sidelined stars like Caitlin Clark from the All-Star Game. As the league expands, players seek changes to the season structure to prevent fatigue and promote player health.

WNBA players have put forth an urgent call for revising the league's grueling schedule due to growing injury concerns. This appeal follows the withdrawal of three key players, including Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, from the All-Star Game set for this weekend.

Caitlin Clark, known for her immense popularity as an All-Star captain, had been anticipated to be a major draw at the WNBA event in Indianapolis. However, she announced her withdrawal after sustaining a groin injury. The league was in a scramble to replace her and fellow players Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, highlighting a trend of injuries among top players this season.

Amidst these challenges, New York Liberty captain Sabrina Ionescu emphasized the need for better scheduling to avoid overburdening players. Discussions between the players' union and the league for a new collective bargaining agreement before 2026 weren't without mention of expanding the WNBA season schedule to 44 games. Players decry the intensity, pointing out that the demands affect their offseason commitments and personal time.

