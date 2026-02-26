Tensions Escalate Over Mine Expansion: A Clash of Interests in Sundargarh

Violence erupted in Sundargarh district as protesters clashed with police over a contentious mining expansion project. The local community has been vocal about their opposition, citing issues with land acquisition and lack of proper discussions with stakeholders.

The mining operations, spearheaded by a private company, aim to develop dolomite and limestone resources but have faced severe backlash from the affected communities. Despite a temporary suspension of activities, police forces and district officials resumed the excavation process amidst protests.

The protesters argue that the land acquisition was conducted without community consent, with leaders like Bival Toppo and local residents calling for the gram sabha's approval. Abhimanyu Majhi, the ADM of Sundargarh, suggested dialogues between the district administration and the locals to mitigate the conflict.