Tensions Escalate Over Mine Expansion: A Clash of Interests in Sundargarh

A protest against mining expansion in Odisha's Sundargarh district led to a confrontation between locals and police. Residents demand proper discussions on land acquisition and approval from the gram sabha, while officials push to resume work. The conflict highlights ongoing tensions over land rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Sundargarh district as protesters clashed with police over a contentious mining expansion project. The local community has been vocal about their opposition, citing issues with land acquisition and lack of proper discussions with stakeholders.

The mining operations, spearheaded by a private company, aim to develop dolomite and limestone resources but have faced severe backlash from the affected communities. Despite a temporary suspension of activities, police forces and district officials resumed the excavation process amidst protests.

The protesters argue that the land acquisition was conducted without community consent, with leaders like Bival Toppo and local residents calling for the gram sabha's approval. Abhimanyu Majhi, the ADM of Sundargarh, suggested dialogues between the district administration and the locals to mitigate the conflict.

