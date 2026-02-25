Karnataka's Strategic Expansion: AI Data Hubs and ESDM Growth
Karnataka plans to bolster its ESDM sector by developing AI data centre clusters across the state. Minister M B Patil discusses the intent to attract substantial investments and explore infrastructure development, while also looking into industry-oriented training and international collaborations for comprehensive growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka aims to amplify its ESDM sector with strategic plans to establish AI data centre clusters across the state, as announced by Minister M B Patil.
Patil revealed that locations, including Dakshina Kannada, have been identified for data centres, varying from 20 MW to over 500 MW capacities, to foster industrial growth.
The state government is preparing to secure investments, introduce industry-training initiatives, and partner with global entities to create a robust industrial ecosystem.
