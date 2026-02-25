Karnataka's Strategic Expansion: AI Data Hubs and ESDM Growth

Karnataka aims to amplify its ESDM sector with strategic plans to establish AI data centre clusters across the state, as announced by Minister M B Patil.

Patil revealed that locations, including Dakshina Kannada, have been identified for data centres, varying from 20 MW to over 500 MW capacities, to foster industrial growth.

The state government is preparing to secure investments, introduce industry-training initiatives, and partner with global entities to create a robust industrial ecosystem.

