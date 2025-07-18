Left Menu

India's NRAI President Appointed ISSF Interim Chairperson as E-Sports Pioneer

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the National Rifle Association of India, has been appointed as the Interim Chairperson of the ISSF Committee on E-Sports and Technological Innovations. This move marks a strategic milestone in integrating digital trends in global shooting sports, further augmenting India's influence in international sports governance.

NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo. (Photo- NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) made a significant announcement on Friday, appointing its president, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, as the Interim Chairperson of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Committee on E-Sports, E-Games, and Technological Innovations. The confirmation came through an official letter from the ISSF Headquarters in Munich, signed by ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo, as stated in a press release by the NRAI.

This appointment is a notable milestone highlighting India's expanding role in global shooting sport governance. The newly established committee aims to integrate cutting-edge digital and technological trends, including virtual and augmented reality formats, e-shooting competitions, and advancements in judging and training technologies.

The NRAI, under Singh Deo's leadership, has also greenlit the first-ever Shooting League of India, set for late 2025, further showcasing technological innovation. Committed to promoting shooting sports worldwide, the NRAI President expressed enthusiasm for shaping a tech-driven future. This appointment comes as India's shooting sport ecosystem embraces technology, with Singh Deo's leadership poised to elevate India's global impact in the sport's governance.

