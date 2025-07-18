India's NRAI President Appointed ISSF Interim Chairperson as E-Sports Pioneer

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) made a significant announcement on Friday, appointing its president, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, as the Interim Chairperson of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Committee on E-Sports, E-Games, and Technological Innovations. The confirmation came through an official letter from the ISSF Headquarters in Munich, signed by ISSF President Luciano Rossi and Secretary General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo, as stated in a press release by the NRAI.

This appointment is a notable milestone highlighting India's expanding role in global shooting sport governance. The newly established committee aims to integrate cutting-edge digital and technological trends, including virtual and augmented reality formats, e-shooting competitions, and advancements in judging and training technologies.

The NRAI, under Singh Deo's leadership, has also greenlit the first-ever Shooting League of India, set for late 2025, further showcasing technological innovation. Committed to promoting shooting sports worldwide, the NRAI President expressed enthusiasm for shaping a tech-driven future. This appointment comes as India's shooting sport ecosystem embraces technology, with Singh Deo's leadership poised to elevate India's global impact in the sport's governance.

