Oliver Solberg Rises to Victory at Rally Estonia
Sweden's Oliver Solberg secured his first stage win in the World Rally Championship during Rally Estonia, taking the lead with British co-driver Elliott Edmondson. Solberg's impressive performance put him 12.4 seconds ahead of Estonian Ott Tanak, marking his return to the WRC's top tier since 2022.
- Country:
- Estonia
Sweden's rally driver Oliver Solberg achieved a significant milestone by clinching his first stage victory at the World Rally Championship's Rally Estonia on Friday. Alongside his British co-driver, Elliott Edmondson, Solberg led the charge, swiftly moving into the lead after Friday's initial stage.
Solberg, visibly thrilled, expressed his excitement, saying, "To be leading the rally and winning stages has made this day incredibly enjoyable. It's been the best day of my life." Returning to the WRC's top tier since 2022, his performance set a high bar with a commanding 12.4-second lead over local competitor Ott Tanak.
Throughout the stages, the 23-year-old Solberg maintained a competitive edge, even finishing just 0.2 seconds behind Tanak in the third stage. He claimed victory in Peipsiaare by 2.8 seconds ahead of Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera, narrowly missing another stage win by 0.9 seconds. The rally continues on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)