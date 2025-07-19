Left Menu

Oliver Solberg Rises to Victory at Rally Estonia

Sweden's Oliver Solberg secured his first stage win in the World Rally Championship during Rally Estonia, taking the lead with British co-driver Elliott Edmondson. Solberg's impressive performance put him 12.4 seconds ahead of Estonian Ott Tanak, marking his return to the WRC's top tier since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:48 IST
Oliver Solberg Rises to Victory at Rally Estonia
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Sweden's rally driver Oliver Solberg achieved a significant milestone by clinching his first stage victory at the World Rally Championship's Rally Estonia on Friday. Alongside his British co-driver, Elliott Edmondson, Solberg led the charge, swiftly moving into the lead after Friday's initial stage.

Solberg, visibly thrilled, expressed his excitement, saying, "To be leading the rally and winning stages has made this day incredibly enjoyable. It's been the best day of my life." Returning to the WRC's top tier since 2022, his performance set a high bar with a commanding 12.4-second lead over local competitor Ott Tanak.

Throughout the stages, the 23-year-old Solberg maintained a competitive edge, even finishing just 0.2 seconds behind Tanak in the third stage. He claimed victory in Peipsiaare by 2.8 seconds ahead of Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera, narrowly missing another stage win by 0.9 seconds. The rally continues on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025