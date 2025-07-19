Left Menu

Spain Triumphs Over Switzerland to Secure Euro Semi-Final Spot

Spain overcame hosts Switzerland with goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina to advance to the women's Euro semi-finals. Switzerland defended strongly but Spain's precision scoring clinched the match. Despite missing a late penalty, Spain celebrated their victory as Switzerland bowed out admirably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling quarter-final clash, Spain defeated hosts Switzerland 2-0 to advance to the women's Euro semi-finals.

The breakthrough came in the 66th minute with Athenea del Castillo capitalizing on an assist from Aitana Bonmati. Claudia Pina then secured the victory with a masterful strike.

Despite a missed penalty and a red card for Switzerland, both teams maintained high spirits, with Spanish celebrations marking their semi-final progression.

