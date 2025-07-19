Spain Triumphs Over Switzerland to Secure Euro Semi-Final Spot
Spain overcame hosts Switzerland with goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina to advance to the women's Euro semi-finals. Switzerland defended strongly but Spain's precision scoring clinched the match. Despite missing a late penalty, Spain celebrated their victory as Switzerland bowed out admirably.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:39 IST
In a thrilling quarter-final clash, Spain defeated hosts Switzerland 2-0 to advance to the women's Euro semi-finals.
The breakthrough came in the 66th minute with Athenea del Castillo capitalizing on an assist from Aitana Bonmati. Claudia Pina then secured the victory with a masterful strike.
Despite a missed penalty and a red card for Switzerland, both teams maintained high spirits, with Spanish celebrations marking their semi-final progression.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Euro
- semi-finals
- football
- goals
- quarter-final
- defense
- strike
- celebration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-New managers making instant impact as Club World Cup quarter-finals take shape
Body of Liverpool footballer Jota arrives in Portugal for hometown wake
Baller League CEO sees his format as return to 'old football'
Dictator Franco's head replica rolls on football pitch in Spanish art festival
Farewell to a Football Icon: Community Mourns Diogo Jota