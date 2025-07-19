Spain Triumphs Over Switzerland to Secure Euro Semi-Final Spot

In a thrilling quarter-final clash, Spain defeated hosts Switzerland 2-0 to advance to the women's Euro semi-finals.

The breakthrough came in the 66th minute with Athenea del Castillo capitalizing on an assist from Aitana Bonmati. Claudia Pina then secured the victory with a masterful strike.

Despite a missed penalty and a red card for Switzerland, both teams maintained high spirits, with Spanish celebrations marking their semi-final progression.