Liberty Duo Shine at WNBA All-Star Weekend

Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud excelled at the WNBA All-Star weekend, winning the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge respectively. Their victories emphasized their contributions to New York's climb in the Eastern Conference. Cloud's win was especially significant, as she pledged her prize money towards a home with her partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:08 IST
Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, teammates from the Liberty, captivated audiences at the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis with impressive performances. Ionescu clinched her second title in the 3-Point Contest, while Cloud triumphed in the Skills Challenge, enhancing New York's standing in women's basketball.

Cloud's victory was particularly memorable, as she bested Erica Wheeler by just over a second and vowed to use her $55,000 prize money for a home with partner Isabelle Harrison. Despite being snubbed for the All-Star roster, Cloud proved her mettle and expressed confidence in her abilities.

Ionescu, meanwhile, showcased her prowess by defeating the reigning champion with a near-record score, reinforcing her leadership position. Off the court, her camaraderie with fellow players was evident, as she pledged to share her win with rookie competitor Sonia Citron.

