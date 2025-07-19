Liberty Duo Shine at WNBA All-Star Weekend

Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud, teammates from the Liberty, captivated audiences at the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis with impressive performances. Ionescu clinched her second title in the 3-Point Contest, while Cloud triumphed in the Skills Challenge, enhancing New York's standing in women's basketball.

Cloud's victory was particularly memorable, as she bested Erica Wheeler by just over a second and vowed to use her $55,000 prize money for a home with partner Isabelle Harrison. Despite being snubbed for the All-Star roster, Cloud proved her mettle and expressed confidence in her abilities.

Ionescu, meanwhile, showcased her prowess by defeating the reigning champion with a near-record score, reinforcing her leadership position. Off the court, her camaraderie with fellow players was evident, as she pledged to share her win with rookie competitor Sonia Citron.

