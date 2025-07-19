Left Menu

Marta's Unfinished Symphony: A Legendary Career Continues

Marta, the six-time world player of the year, surprised fans by returning to Brazil's national team for Copa América Femenina. Having retired after the Olympics, she's now playing alongside a new generation, living each day fully. Her future might include motherhood or even another World Cup appearance.

Updated: 19-07-2025 09:13 IST
Just a year after retiring from international soccer, Brazilian star Marta is back on the field, playing in the Copa América Femenina in Ecuador. Known for her illustrious career and six world player of the year titles, Marta has returned to inspire both her team and fans.

Despite previously announcing her retirement, Brazil's national team coach Arthur Elias convinced the 39-year-old forward to join the squad for friendly matches ahead of Copa América. Marta started in a recent match against France and remains a pivotal figure in the team, adapting to her evolving role.

While Marta deliberates on her future, which includes aspirations of motherhood, there's speculation about her participation in the 2027 Women's World Cup. For now, she's focused on contributing to Brazil's success and mentoring younger players, embracing each moment she has left on the pitch.

