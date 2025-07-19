Virat Kohli's Absence Felt as India Falters in Lord's Showdown

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison has expressed that India's nail-biting defeat to England at Lord's may have been avoided if their former Test batter, Virat Kohli, had been in the lineup. Reflecting on the thrilling face-off where both teams posted identical scores of 387 in the first innings, Harmison noted that Kohli's absence in the critical stages potentially cost India a lead in the series.

On the brink of a turnaround, India's bowling attack was instrumental in dismissing England for 192, offering a glimpse of hope for the visitors. Nonetheless, England's pace attack dismantled India's batting with ferocity. Ending the penultimate day at 58/4, India continued to crumble under pressure, losing wickets rapidly on the final day, wrapping up at 82/7 with contributions from Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes proving decisive.

Harmison highlighted Kohli's tenacity in clutch situations, especially during challenging chases, lauding his ability to steer his team to victory on numerous occasions. Kohli's retirement from Test cricket in May marked the conclusion of a stellar 14-year career in which he amassed 9,230 runs, ranking as India's fourth-highest run-scorer. As India grapples with a series deficit, Kohli's strategic finesse and match-winning prowess are sorely missed.