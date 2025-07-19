Outer Delhi Warriors Gear Up for Premier League Season 2 with Mentor Parthiv Patel

The Outer Delhi Warriors are gearing up for their second season in the Delhi Premier League. Recently, the team held an official meet and greet to introduce new mentor Parthiv Patel, a former Indian cricket player renowned for his batting and wicketkeeping prowess.

Patel was warmly welcomed as he shared his thoughts and insights on leading the team's lineup to success in the upcoming season. His experience and cricketing knowledge will help in mentoring the young players, highlighting the importance of player development over scouting.

According to Lakshay Aggarwal, owner of the Outer Delhi Warriors, having Patel on board is a significant boost for the team. Alongside CEO Rajeshree Shete Iyer, they expressed confidence in Patel's ability to guide the franchise in their debut campaign.

