Left Menu

Indian Athletes Shine Amid Tough Competition at World University Games

Indian athletes showcased commendable performances at the World University Games in Germany, with the mixed badminton team advancing to the quarterfinals and tennis player Vaishnavi Adkar reaching the pre-quarterfinals. Despite challenges, taekwondo and fencing participants displayed grit, while the women's table tennis and basketball teams faced tough exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:57 IST
Indian Athletes Shine Amid Tough Competition at World University Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian athletes made their mark at the World University Games in Germany, with remarkable performances across various sports. The mixed badminton team secured a quarterfinal spot against Malaysia, after defeating the USA 3-1, showcasing impressive resilience and skill on the court.

Tennis star Vaishnavi Adkar advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, demonstrating her prowess with a decisive win over Finland's Venla Elisa Ahti. Meanwhile, in taekwondo, Anika battled through the competition but was halted by South Korea's Kim Yunseo in the 46kg category quarterfinal.

Fencer Abhinash Meitei achieved noteworthy victories over opponents from Qatar and Israel before being eliminated by Poland's Jan Hieromin Nowak. In team events, the women's table tennis and basketball teams struggled against formidable opponents, facing exit from their respective competitions.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025