Indian Athletes Shine Amid Tough Competition at World University Games

Indian athletes made their mark at the World University Games in Germany, with remarkable performances across various sports. The mixed badminton team secured a quarterfinal spot against Malaysia, after defeating the USA 3-1, showcasing impressive resilience and skill on the court.

Tennis star Vaishnavi Adkar advanced to the pre-quarterfinals, demonstrating her prowess with a decisive win over Finland's Venla Elisa Ahti. Meanwhile, in taekwondo, Anika battled through the competition but was halted by South Korea's Kim Yunseo in the 46kg category quarterfinal.

Fencer Abhinash Meitei achieved noteworthy victories over opponents from Qatar and Israel before being eliminated by Poland's Jan Hieromin Nowak. In team events, the women's table tennis and basketball teams struggled against formidable opponents, facing exit from their respective competitions.