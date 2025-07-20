Left Menu

Ann-Katrin Berger's Heroics Propel Germany to Euro 2025 Semi-Finals

Ann-Katrin Berger saved Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout against France, leading them to the Euro 2025 semi-finals. Despite going down to 10 players early on and facing offside goals and penalties, Germany prevailed against a fierce French side, setting up a clash with Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 04:40 IST
Ann-Katrin Berger delivered an extraordinary performance as Germany overcame France 6-5 in a penalty shootout during the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. This victory sets them up for a challenging semi-final against world champions Spain.

The game was intense, with Germany down to 10 players after Kathrin Hendrich received a red card for a foul recognized by VAR review. France took the lead with a Grace Geyoro penalty, which Berger almost saved. Nonetheless, Sjoeke Nuesken equalized for Germany, taking advantage of a defensive lapse by heading in a corner kick.

Despite multiple challenges, including offside goals and saved penalties, the German defense held strong. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, leading to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Berger was pivotal, making crucial saves and even scoring a penalty to ensure Germany's place in the semi-finals.

