Ann-Katrin Berger: The Heroic Guardian of Germany's Euro Aspirations

In a dramatic Women's Euro quarter-final, Germany's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger showcased her indomitable spirit, proving instrumental in her team's journey to the semi-finals. Despite an early red card and a challenging match, Berger's prowess in the shootout sealed a thrilling victory over France.

Renowned for her resilience, having twice battled cancer, the 34-year-old goalkeeper lives by the credo 'All we have is now'. Her outstanding performance on Saturday included a crucial save to avert an own goal and a decisive role in the penalty shootout, catapulting Germany into a face-off with Spain in Zurich.

Berger, praised for her calm and strategic skills by teammates and coach alike, emphasized team effort over individual glory. As they set their sights on Spain, she acknowledged the challenging road ahead, while affirming the squad's determination to progress step by step.