Left Menu

Heartache for France: Euro 2025 Dream Ends in Penalty Drama

France faced a heartbreaking defeat against Germany in a 6-5 penalty shootout during the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. Despite an early advantage due to Germany being a player down, France only managed one goal. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with missed opportunities haunting Les Bleues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 05:07 IST
Heartache for France: Euro 2025 Dream Ends in Penalty Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heartbroken France was left lamenting after a stunning 6-5 penalty shootout defeat by Germany at the Euro 2025 quarter-finals on Saturday. The loss, despite a player advantage from the 13th minute, leaves Les Bleues still searching for their first major tournament title.

The turning point came early when Germany's Kathrin Hendrich was sent off for a foul on Griege Mbock Bathy, providing France with a penalty, which Grace Geyoro converted. Yet, the game ended 1-1 in regular and extra time, evoking memories of previous setbacks.

With France unable to capitalize on their numerical superiority, frustration grew as potential goals by Delphine Cascarino and Geyoro were ruled offside. The final blow came in the shootout when Amel Majri and Alice Sombath missed their penalties, sealing France's exit from the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025