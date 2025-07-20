Heartache for France: Euro 2025 Dream Ends in Penalty Drama

Heartbroken France was left lamenting after a stunning 6-5 penalty shootout defeat by Germany at the Euro 2025 quarter-finals on Saturday. The loss, despite a player advantage from the 13th minute, leaves Les Bleues still searching for their first major tournament title.

The turning point came early when Germany's Kathrin Hendrich was sent off for a foul on Griege Mbock Bathy, providing France with a penalty, which Grace Geyoro converted. Yet, the game ended 1-1 in regular and extra time, evoking memories of previous setbacks.

With France unable to capitalize on their numerical superiority, frustration grew as potential goals by Delphine Cascarino and Geyoro were ruled offside. The final blow came in the shootout when Amel Majri and Alice Sombath missed their penalties, sealing France's exit from the tournament.