Germany's Grit and Glory: Euro 2025 Semi-final Showdown

Germany's players are racing against time to mentally recover for Wednesday's crucial Euro 2025 semi-final against Spain. This follows their grueling victory over France in a thrilling 6-5 penalty shootout on Saturday, a match characterized by their determined comeback from a goal and player deficit.

Key to their success was goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who not only scored from the spot but also made two crucial saves to see her team through. Coach Christian Wueck highlighted the importance of strategic recovery, with an emphasis on physical and mental rehabilitation within three days, acknowledging the emotional rollercoaster of their journey.

The team looks ahead to their clash with Spain in Zurich, buoyed by a display of mental strength that has been central to their campaign, despite injuries and setbacks. Their resolve and collective effort aim to secure their place in the tournament's finals.

