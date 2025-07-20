Srihari Nataraj Sets New Record in 100m Freestyle

Srihari Nataraj, a rising star in the world of swimming, shattered the 'Best Indian Time' in the men's 100m freestyle event at the World University Games on Sunday. He completed the race in an impressive 49.46 seconds, securing his place in the semifinals.

With this feat, Nataraj broke Virdhawal Khade's 15-year-old record, which was set at the 2008 Guangzhou Asian Games with a time of 49.47 seconds. The heat victory placed him 12th overall, highlighting his promising prospects for the semifinals.

Nataraj's performance was not an isolated incident, as he had also twice bettered his own 'Best Indian Time' in the 200m freestyle event earlier in the competition. It's important to note that 'Best Indian Time' refers to timings outside national championships, unlike national records.