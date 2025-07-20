Left Menu

Srihari Nataraj Sets New Record in 100m Freestyle

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj broke the 'Best Indian Time' for men's 100m freestyle, clocking 49.46 seconds to advance to the World University Games semifinals. He surpassed Virdhawal Khade's 2008 record. Previously, Nataraj improved his 200m freestyle time twice in the same competition under the 'Best Indian Time' category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:14 IST
Srihari Nataraj Sets New Record in 100m Freestyle
Swimmer
  • Country:
  • Germany

Srihari Nataraj, a rising star in the world of swimming, shattered the 'Best Indian Time' in the men's 100m freestyle event at the World University Games on Sunday. He completed the race in an impressive 49.46 seconds, securing his place in the semifinals.

With this feat, Nataraj broke Virdhawal Khade's 15-year-old record, which was set at the 2008 Guangzhou Asian Games with a time of 49.47 seconds. The heat victory placed him 12th overall, highlighting his promising prospects for the semifinals.

Nataraj's performance was not an isolated incident, as he had also twice bettered his own 'Best Indian Time' in the 200m freestyle event earlier in the competition. It's important to note that 'Best Indian Time' refers to timings outside national championships, unlike national records.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025