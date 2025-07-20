Fit India Sundays: Uniting Fitness with a National Anti-Drug Movement

The 32nd installment of Fit India Sundays on Cycle culminated with a resounding message for fitness and anti-drug advocacy, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading over 3,000 individuals in cycling at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. The event aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among the youth, while discouraging substance abuse.

In collaboration with top educational institutions such as CBSE, Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan, and DAV College Management Committee, the initiative has transformed into a nationwide movement. Over 6,000 locations participated under the Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign. Minister Mandaviya emphasized the crucial role of a fit youth in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

The event, attended by prominent figures like Union Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse, saw participants cycling through BHU campus and engaging in activities like yoga and Zumba. similar initiatives were evident in Delhi with participation from over 1,000 school students. The nationwide drive, supported by entities like the Cycling Federation of India and the Raahgiri Foundation, continues to promote fitness across India.