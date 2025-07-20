India Faces Bowling Woes Ahead of Pivotal Test Against England

As India approaches the decisive fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, their preparations are marred by injuries to key seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. ESPNcricinfo reports that both players are likely to miss the match, prompting selectors to draft in Haryana's emerging fast bowler Anshul Kamboj as a replacement.

Arshdeep, yet to make his Test debut, suffered a hand injury during a training session at Beckenham. His discomfort was evident as he departed the session with his hand wrapped after what appeared to be a follow-through mishap. The full extent of the injury remains uncertain, including whether it necessitates stitches.

Complementing the team's woes, Akash Deep, who was pivotal in India leveling the series in Birmingham, is nursing a groin injury. Despite a stellar performance in Birmingham, his recent form has dipped, with only one wicket captured at Lord's Test before seeking treatment on Day 4. India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged these complications, emphasizing that Arshdeep's absence will significantly alter team strategy, especially with England leading 2-1.

Eyes now turn to Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, as ten Doeschate hints at possibly leaning on Bumrah for the Manchester Test, contingent on conditions and overall bowling fitness. Mohammed Siraj, who has been central to India's pace attack throughout the series, along with Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, are crucial in managing the team's workload and adapting strategies.

Anshul Kamboj, a promising 24-year-old right-arm seamer known for his aggressive and skiddy bowling style, joins the squad. His impressive performances for India A and notable domestic achievements, including a historic 10-wicket inning capture, underscore his potential impact in the upcoming test.