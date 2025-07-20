Young Squash Prodigy Anahat Singh Leads India at World Championships

Teen sensation Anahat Singh is set to lead a formidable 12-member Indian squad at the World Junior Squash Championships, which kick off on Monday at the prestigious Black Ball Sporting Club.

The tournament, scheduled from July 21 to 26, will showcase 234 of the world's elite under-19 squash talents. India's team features a balanced mix of six men and six women, all competing in singles events.

Anahat Singh, who is seeded second in the women's draw, stands as a beacon of hope for the Indian contingent. Known for her impressive recent performances, including clinching the U19 Asian girls' title and an Asian senior doubles gold, she is one to watch out for in the coming matches.