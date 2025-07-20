Anshul Kamboj Joins Indian Squad Amid Injury Concerns

Anshul Kamboj, a promising fast bowler, has been drafted into the Indian squad for the upcoming Test against England, following injuries to key players.

With Akash Deep's groin injury and Arshdeep Singh's hand issue causing selection uncertainties, Kamboj, known for his aggressive seam bowling, fills the gap.

The selectors, noting Kamboj's strong performances in domestic cricket, hope his addition will stabilize the team amid injury setbacks as they prepare for the crucial fourth Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)