Anshul Kamboj Joins Indian Squad Amid Injury Concerns

Anshul Kamboj joins the Indian Test squad as cover for Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, who are facing injuries ahead of the fourth Test against England. Arshdeep sustained a hand injury during practice, and Akash is dealing with a groin issue, casting doubt over their availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:17 IST
Anshul Kamboj
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anshul Kamboj, a promising fast bowler, has been drafted into the Indian squad for the upcoming Test against England, following injuries to key players.

With Akash Deep's groin injury and Arshdeep Singh's hand issue causing selection uncertainties, Kamboj, known for his aggressive seam bowling, fills the gap.

The selectors, noting Kamboj's strong performances in domestic cricket, hope his addition will stabilize the team amid injury setbacks as they prepare for the crucial fourth Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

