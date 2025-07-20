Kiwis Steal the Spotlight at Sail Grand Prix

In a stunning upset at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Peter Burling's New Zealand team triumphed over Dylan Fletcher's British crew in a nail-biting final showdown. The victory, achieved amidst ideal sailing conditions, dashed the hopes of a home celebration on the Solent.

The fleet of F50 foiling catamarans impressed with their speed, reaching nearly 100 km/h, as New Zealand claimed their third race victory of the weekend. This win catapulted them to the top of the SailGP championship, displacing Australia and Spain.

While Britain's Emirates GBR team seemed set for a home victory, they were narrowly beaten at the finish. The event also marked Switzerland's first-ever SailGP final appearance, although technical issues hindered their progress. Meanwhile, a rogue spectator boat caused a restart in Race 6, adding to the day's dramatic proceedings.