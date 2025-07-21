Mitchell Owen Shines in Australia's T20 Victory Over West Indies

Mitchell Owen made a stunning debut as he helped Australia claim a three-wicket victory against West Indies in the Twenty20 International opener in Jamaica on Sunday. The match saw Owen take a crucial wicket and then power his way to 50 runs off just 27 balls, efficiently chasing a 190-run target with seven balls to spare.

The West Indies team, recovering from a test series loss, kicked off the innings solidly with contributions from captain Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Shimron Hetmyer. However, despite their promising start, the team could not sustain their momentum, settling for a final score of 189-8.

Andre Russell's brief stint at the crease marked his penultimate international appearance before retirement. Meanwhile, Australia's Ben Dwarshuis dismantled the opposing middle order, paving the way for an Australian win. Even as Australia briefly staggered in the powerplay, contributions from Cameron Green and Owen solidified their victory march.

