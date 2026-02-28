Left Menu

Historic Triumph: J&K's Ranji Victory Inspires Pride and Unity

Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji team won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title in Karnataka, creating a historic moment for the Union territory. The victory, celebrated across the region, symbolizes unity and pride. Leaders and parties praised the team's achievement, marking it as a testament to hard work and resilience.

In a historic achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, triumphing over Karnataka in Hubballi. The victory, based on a first-innings lead, marks a momentous occasion for the Union territory, celebrated with great fanfare across the region.

Political and community leaders hailed the team's success, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among those expressing pride and congratulations. The National Conference noted the triumph as a 'historic glory', while the BJP acknowledged the win as paving new pathways for cricket.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the victory as a symbol of unity, rejecting divisive forces. The cricket team's resilience and dedication were lauded, highlighting the importance of unity and teamwork in achieving remarkable feats for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

