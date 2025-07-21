Valetini's Triumphant Return: A Battle Against the Lions in Melbourne

Wallabies loose forward Rob Valetini is eager to face the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne this weekend following his return from injury. His comeback is especially meaningful as the second test will be held in his hometown.

The Wallabies felt Valetini's absence last Saturday, losing the first test by eight points after a lackluster start against the Lions. With Valetini and lock Will Skelton sidelined due to calf injuries, their return is expected to strengthen Australia's pack for the much-anticipated second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Valetini, who has consistently excelled for the team over the past two years, emphasized his hunger to reclaim his position and relish the rare opportunity to wear the Wallabies jersey against the Lions. He remains unfazed by pressure and just wants to contribute to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)