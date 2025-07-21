Sports Weekend Highlights: Triumphs, Challenges, and Controversies

In an eventful sports weekend, the Chicago White Sox clinched their first series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, spurred by home runs from Miguel Vargas and Mike Tauchman. This marked a significant victory for the team, who previously hadn't swept any series this season.

Amid the action, Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman exited the game against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit on the wrist by a pitch, raising health concerns just as Venus Williams announced her comeback at the Washington Open after a lengthy hiatus.

Golf and basketball also made headlines, with Scottie Scheffler securing his first British Open title and the Los Angeles Lakers waiving guards in preparation for Marcus Smart's signing. Controversially, former President Donald Trump threatened to intervene in stadium deals unless the Washington football team reverts to its previous name.

