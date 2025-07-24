England's Dominant Streak: Women's Rugby World Cup Squad Unveiled

England coach John Mitchell has announced a seasoned 32-player squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup on home turf, with the team determined to reclaim the trophy that slipped away in the 2022 final.

Zoe Aldcroft will captain the squad with 1,374 combined international caps alongside seasoned vice captains. The formidable team aims to extend their reputation as hot favorites, following a remarkable record of 50 wins out of 51 games.

Despite their dominance, the memory of their 2022 last-minute defeat to New Zealand lingers. England will open their campaign on August 22 against the United States, with hopes of clinching their third World Cup title in the September 27 final at sold-out Twickenham.

