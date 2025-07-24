Turf Wars: Infighting Splinters Equestrian Federation
The Equestrian Federation of India faces significant internal conflict, as highlighted by court-appointed observer SY Quraishi. The executive committee's infighting is eroding the organization's credibility, prompting Quraishi to call for fresh elections. The chaos threatens to impact athletes and international competition preparation.
Sustained infighting among the Equestrian Federation of India's (EFI) executive committee is fracturing the organization's reputation, according to court-appointed observer SY Quraishi. The former Chief Election Commissioner has strongly criticized the internal dysfunction, emphasizing an urgent need for fresh elections.
Quraishi, tasked by the Delhi High Court with monitoring the EFI, noted alarming hostilities among board members, highlighting the alarming fragmentation of authority. He pointed out that different factions within the committee have recognized separate acting presidents, leading to chaos and conflicting communication with key authorities.
As prestigious events like the Youth Asian Games 2025 approach, Quraishi has urged immediate action to resolve these issues and allow for a unified approach to athletic support. He also recommended a forensic audit to further ensure transparency and accountability moving forward.
