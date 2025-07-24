Unnati Hooda Shocks PV Sindhu: A New Star Rises in Badminton

Unnati Hooda, a promising talent at just 17, made headlines by defeating two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in a stunning three-game match at the China Open Super. Hooda's impeccable performance earned her a maiden quarterfinal spot at this prestigious Super 1000 event.

The match was characterized by intense rallies and fluctuating momentum, but Hooda's resolve ultimately shone through as she prevailed with a 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 victory. Hooda's agility and precision overshadowed Sindhu's experience, illustrating her growth in international badminton.

As Hooda prepares to face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also progressed, displaying commendable strategy against their Indonesian opponents. The day concluded with HS Prannoy bowing out after a challenging encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)