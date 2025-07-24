Left Menu

Unnati Hooda Shocks PV Sindhu: A New Star Rises in Badminton

In a thrilling encounter, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda defeated Indian badminton star PV Sindhu at the China Open Super, making her first quarterfinal appearance in a Super 1000 event. Simultaneously, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced in men's doubles, while HS Prannoy exited the tournament.

Unnati Hooda, a promising talent at just 17, made headlines by defeating two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in a stunning three-game match at the China Open Super. Hooda's impeccable performance earned her a maiden quarterfinal spot at this prestigious Super 1000 event.

The match was characterized by intense rallies and fluctuating momentum, but Hooda's resolve ultimately shone through as she prevailed with a 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 victory. Hooda's agility and precision overshadowed Sindhu's experience, illustrating her growth in international badminton.

As Hooda prepares to face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also progressed, displaying commendable strategy against their Indonesian opponents. The day concluded with HS Prannoy bowing out after a challenging encounter.

