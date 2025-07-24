Alex Yee: Triumphs and Transformations

Alex Yee, already celebrated as the most successful athlete in Olympic triathlon history, is now focused on incorporating marathon running into his intense training routine in preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Yee's vibrant victory in Paris, where he dramatically surged past Hayden Wilde, cemented his reputation after securing silver in Tokyo and additional medals in team events through 2024.

By venturing into marathons, notably completing April's London Marathon in 2:11:08, Yee seeks to refresh his approach to triathlon training. The athlete emphasizes a holistic mindset geared towards improvement and personal development as key to sustaining his competitive drive and achieving future successes.

