England's Unyielding Spirit: Crafting Fortune, Not Chasing Luck at Euro 2025
England midfielder Keira Walsh disputes claims that her team has been lucky at Euro 2025, crediting their success to belief and determination. The team has made history by reaching their third consecutive major tournament final, preparing to face Spain while downplaying any thoughts of revenge.
England midfielder Keira Walsh has dismissed fan accusations that the team's success at the European championships has been down to sheer luck. She asserts that the reigning champions have engineered their own destiny, primarily through their indomitable faith and resilience.
The team secured a spot in Sunday's Euro 2025 final against world champions Spain, thanks to critical goals by 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang. Highlighting the squad's determination, Walsh emphasized that these achievements stem from deliberate tactics and hard work, not randomness.
As England prepares for their third consecutive major tournament final, they face a rematch against the team that defeated them in the 2023 World Cup final. However, Walsh insists that the focus remains on consistent performance rather than seeking revenge.
