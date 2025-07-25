Left Menu

Cricketer Yash Dayal Faces Grave Allegations Amid Stellar Career

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal, known for his pacer skills, faces rape allegations of a minor by Jaipur Police. Previously accused of sexual exploitation, Dayal's conduct during IPL has come under intense scrutiny. As investigations proceed, the player's promising career is overshadowed by severe accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:37 IST
Yash Dayal, the IPL star and pacer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finds himself embroiled in serious allegations as Jaipur Police register an FIR accusing him of raping a minor. This comes amid ongoing accusations of sexual exploitation from another woman in Ghaziabad.

Anil Jaiman, SHO of Sanganer Sadar police station, detailed the charges filed under the POCSO act and the BNS. The alleged victim claims the assaults began in 2023, continuing with another incident in April 2023 at a Jaipur hotel, as Dayal purportedly promised career support.

Dayal, who has a strong presence in India's domestic cricket and a history of achievements with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, notably keeping silence over these incidents as his future in cricket remains in question.

