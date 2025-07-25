Left Menu

Barcelona's Game On: Resolved Dispute Revives Japan Match

Barcelona will play a preseason match in Japan following the resolution of a contractual dispute with the match promoter. Initially canceled, the match against Vissel Kobe is now scheduled. After Japan, Barcelona plans matches in South Korea, continuing its financial strategy of international exhibition games.

Updated: 25-07-2025 16:00 IST
Barcelona will proceed with a preseason match in Japan after settling a contractual disagreement with the game's promoter, the Spanish champion declared on Friday.

The club's team is set to travel to Japan for a friendly against Vissel Kobe this Sunday. Previously, unresolved issues had forced the club to cancel their participation.

The club, facing considerable debts, aims to capitalize on the summer exhibition games abroad, with plans for additional matches in South Korea against FC Seoul and Daegu FC.

