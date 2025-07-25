Dev Kumar Meena Sets New Pole Vault National Record at World University Games
Dev Kumar Meena broke his Indian national pole vault record with a 5.40m clearance at the World University Games, finishing fifth in Group A and sixth overall. This marks his third national record this year, having previously set records in April and February. Animesh Kujur and the Indian relay team also competed.
- Country:
- Germany
In a remarkable achievement, Dev Kumar Meena has once again raised the bar in Indian athletics. His exceptional performance at the World University Games saw him shatter his own national pole vault record, clearing 5.40m on Friday.
The 20-year-old athlete, who has established himself as the leading pole vaulter in the country, finished fifth in the Group A qualification round and secured sixth place overall. His earlier record of 5.35m set during the Federation Cup in Kochi was surpassed by a margin of 0.05m.
This is the third time this year that Meena has broken the national record. He had previously set records with a 5.32m jump at the Uttarakhand National Games. In other events, Animesh Kujur came fourth in the men's 200m final with 20.85 seconds, while the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team also finished fourth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paralympic Powerhouse: India's Elite Battle in Open Para Athletics Championship
Bengaluru Gears Up for a Historic Display at Indian Open Para Athletics Championship
Quest for Justice: Caster Semenya's Ongoing Battle with World Athletics
Paralympic Champions Shine at 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship
Odisha Set to Host World-Class Athletics Event