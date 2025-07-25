Left Menu

Dev Kumar Meena Sets New Pole Vault National Record at World University Games

Dev Kumar Meena broke his Indian national pole vault record with a 5.40m clearance at the World University Games, finishing fifth in Group A and sixth overall. This marks his third national record this year, having previously set records in April and February. Animesh Kujur and the Indian relay team also competed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bochum | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:18 IST
Dev Kumar Meena
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a remarkable achievement, Dev Kumar Meena has once again raised the bar in Indian athletics. His exceptional performance at the World University Games saw him shatter his own national pole vault record, clearing 5.40m on Friday.

The 20-year-old athlete, who has established himself as the leading pole vaulter in the country, finished fifth in the Group A qualification round and secured sixth place overall. His earlier record of 5.35m set during the Federation Cup in Kochi was surpassed by a margin of 0.05m.

This is the third time this year that Meena has broken the national record. He had previously set records with a 5.32m jump at the Uttarakhand National Games. In other events, Animesh Kujur came fourth in the men's 200m final with 20.85 seconds, while the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team also finished fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

