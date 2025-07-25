Ollie Pope and Joe Root Shine with Unbeaten Half-Centuries in Fourth Test
England's vice-captain Ollie Pope and Joe Root showcased stellar performances with unbeaten half-centuries, guiding their team to 332/2 by lunch on day three of the fourth Test. The duo reduced India's first-innings lead significantly, as Root surpassed cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the all-time run-scoring charts.
England vice-captain Ollie Pope and star batsman Joe Root delivered outstanding performances, guiding their team to an impressive 332/2 at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test. Both players hit unbeaten half-centuries, reducing India's first-innings lead considerably.
Resuming at 225/2, Pope and Root displayed fine form in the morning session, adding 107 runs to the scoreboard. Pope reached his fifty in 93 balls, while Root crossed the milestone in 99 deliveries, further strengthening England's position in the match.
Significantly, Joe Root surpassed cricket greats Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test history. Duckett and Crawley, who notched half-centuries the previous day, laid a solid foundation for England after bowling India out for 358.
(With inputs from agencies.)
