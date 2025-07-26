Chris Gayle Celebrates Kohli-led RCB's IPL Triumph & Eyes Future Success

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, Chris Gayle, dubbed Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League victory a testament to persistence, declaring, 'good things come to those who wait' after Kohli led RCB to their inaugural IPL trophy nearly two decades after his debut.

Speaking to ANI, Gayle shared his delight for both RCB and Kohli, as the cricketer celebrated the long-awaited triumph after RCB toppled Punjab Kings in a gripping final held in Ahmedabad on June 3. Reflecting on his years with RCB, Gayle said, 'I'm glad I was there to witness it and even get a touch of the trophy.'

While relishing RCB's success, Gayle also expressed hope for Punjab Kings' future glory. Globally renowned, Gayle remains active, captaining the West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends, where he's focused on driving his team to victory and embracing new challenges with legends of the sport including newcomers like AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard.

(With inputs from agencies.)