Left Menu

Chris Gayle Celebrates Kohli-led RCB's IPL Triumph & Eyes Future Success

Chris Gayle expresses joy over RCB's IPL victory under Virat Kohli after 18 years. The former star player hopes for Punjab Kings' success in the next season. Currently leading the West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends, Gayle is enthusiastic about the competition and his team's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:53 IST
Chris Gayle Celebrates Kohli-led RCB's IPL Triumph & Eyes Future Success
Chris Gayle (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, Chris Gayle, dubbed Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League victory a testament to persistence, declaring, 'good things come to those who wait' after Kohli led RCB to their inaugural IPL trophy nearly two decades after his debut.

Speaking to ANI, Gayle shared his delight for both RCB and Kohli, as the cricketer celebrated the long-awaited triumph after RCB toppled Punjab Kings in a gripping final held in Ahmedabad on June 3. Reflecting on his years with RCB, Gayle said, 'I'm glad I was there to witness it and even get a touch of the trophy.'

While relishing RCB's success, Gayle also expressed hope for Punjab Kings' future glory. Globally renowned, Gayle remains active, captaining the West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends, where he's focused on driving his team to victory and embracing new challenges with legends of the sport including newcomers like AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025