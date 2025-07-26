Sahil Jadhav Sparks Gold Triumph Amidst Indian Archers' Stellar Games Show

Sahil Jadhav delivered an exceptional performance, securing the men's compound individual gold at the World University Games. Indian archers ended their campaign with five medals, including a mixed team gold, men's silver, women's bronze, and individual accolades.

Jadhav's near-perfect show, scoring 149-148 against Great Britain's Ajay Scott, highlighted India's prowess in compound archery, despite a disappointing Olympic recurve outing. His success came after a tense semifinal win over Kushal Dalal in a shoot-off, 148-148.

In the women's division, Parneet achieved a silver, narrowly losing 147-146 to South Korea's Moon Yeeun. Her journey included a close semifinal victory over Kim Sooyeon, showcasing a promising future for Indian archery.

