Left Menu

Sahil Jadhav Sparks Gold Triumph Amidst Indian Archers' Stellar Games Show

Sahil Jadhav delivered a standout performance at the World University Games, clinching gold in the men's compound category. Indian archers achieved five medals, including a mixed team gold and individual successes, compensating for the Olympic recurve team's disappointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Essen | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:05 IST
Sahil Jadhav Sparks Gold Triumph Amidst Indian Archers' Stellar Games Show
  • Country:
  • Germany

Sahil Jadhav delivered an exceptional performance, securing the men's compound individual gold at the World University Games. Indian archers ended their campaign with five medals, including a mixed team gold, men's silver, women's bronze, and individual accolades.

Jadhav's near-perfect show, scoring 149-148 against Great Britain's Ajay Scott, highlighted India's prowess in compound archery, despite a disappointing Olympic recurve outing. His success came after a tense semifinal win over Kushal Dalal in a shoot-off, 148-148.

In the women's division, Parneet achieved a silver, narrowly losing 147-146 to South Korea's Moon Yeeun. Her journey included a close semifinal victory over Kim Sooyeon, showcasing a promising future for Indian archery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025