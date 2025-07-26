Spain's Soccer Sensation: Riding the Wave of Support to Euro Glory

The Spain soccer squad is basking in unprecedented support ahead of their Women's Euro final clash against England on Sunday. Aiming to secure the European crown alongside their world and Nations League titles, the team is energized by enthusiastic fans filling stands at Swiss stadiums and gathering in Spanish towns.

For the first time in history, the Spaniards find themselves in the final, enjoying every moment. Team captain Irene Paredes expressed gratitude for the overwhelming fan support. 'It's very exciting,' she says, recalling less supportive times in the past. Fans, she asserts, can boost their chances by maintaining this fervor.

Despite challenges, including a rocky World Cup victory marked by internal disputes, the squad remains focused. Coach Montse Tome describes the atmosphere as motivated and optimistic, with sights set firmly on yet another milestone victory. The recent win against Germany fuels their ambition as they anticipate a fierce final battle with England.

