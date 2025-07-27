Left Menu

Arsenal Secures Star Striker Viktor Gyokeres in Blockbuster Deal

Arsenal signed Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting on a five-year deal valued at £55 million. Gyokeres, an essential addition for Arsenal's bid to strengthen their squad, joins after successful seasons in Portugal, where he scored 97 goals. His signing follows other key recruitments this close-season.

Updated: 27-07-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 02:13 IST
Arsenal Secures Star Striker Viktor Gyokeres in Blockbuster Deal

Arsenal Football Club has announced the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting on a five-year contract. Although the financial specifics of the transfer remain confidential, British media reports indicate Arsenal agreed to a fee of £55 million plus additional add-ons totalling around £8 million.

The acquisition of Gyokeres was identified as a crucial requirement for the Gunners during the off-season. Manager Mikel Arteta's intent is to bolster the squad to challenge for the Premier League title, after finishing as runners-up for three consecutive seasons. Last season, the team struggled with a lack of a natural number nine, resulting in goal-scoring challenges.

Gyokeres, formerly with Coventry City, joined Sporting for £20 million in 2023 and has since distinguished himself, netting 97 goals across 102 matches. His extraordinary performances, including a prolific season contributing to Sporting's league and cup victories, make him Arsenal's fifth acquisition this close-season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

