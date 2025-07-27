Arsenal Seals Deal with Swedish Striker Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal has signed striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting for a reported £55 million upfront fee, plus add-ons. Gyokeres, a vital addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, aims to boost Arsenal's title race capabilities. Previously at Sporting, he showcased impressive form by scoring 54 goals last season.
Arsenal Football Club announced the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, with a five-year contract. The move aims to strengthen Arsenal's squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.
Though financial specifics were not officially disclosed, British media sources suggest that Arsenal secured Gyokeres with a £55 million upfront payment, alongside £8 million in potential add-ons. Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, expressed enthusiasm, emphasizing Gyokeres' consistency and scoring ability as valuable assets.
Last season, Arsenal struggled without a dedicated number nine, ultimately finishing second to Liverpool. Gyokeres, who joins Arsenal's pre-season tour in Asia, follows the arrivals of Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Martin Zubimendi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
