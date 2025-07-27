Sports News: Steelers Honors, Vikings' New Deal, Racing Thrills, and More
The latest sports news features the Steelers honoring Ben Roethlisberger and others, the Vikings agreeing to a deal with Josh Metellus, Edmundo Sosa's collision injury, Norris securing pole at Spa, Alexander Bublik's tennis victory, the Giants' pitching issues, visa denial for Venezuelan players, Aaron Judge's IL placement, and Inter Miami's acquisition of Rodrigo De Paul.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to honor former players Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, and Joey Porter Sr. with induction into their Hall of Honor during a 'Monday Night Football' game against the Miami Dolphins on December 15. Roethlisberger, who led the team to two Super Bowl wins, played for the Steelers from 2004 to 2021.
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a lucrative multi-year extension with safety Josh Metellus. While exact terms weren't disclosed by the team, reports suggest a three-year, $36 million deal, potentially reaching $42 million. Metellus' role on the defense is considered pivotal for the upcoming seasons.
In other news, McLaren's Lando Norris captured pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix, edging out teammate Oscar Piastri in a thrilling finish. Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik celebrated victory at the Generali Open tennis tournament in Austria as he continued his winning streak.
ALSO READ
Lando Norris: Scars of Success in Formula One
Lando Norris Claims Pole at Wet-and-Wild Belgian Grand Prix
Lando Norris Claims Pole Position at Belgian GP, Edges Out Teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Scottie Scheffler: Champions with Their Priorities Straight
Lando Norris Secures Pole at Belgian GP Amidst Fierce McLaren Rivalry