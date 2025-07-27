Indian Swimmers Miss Milestone at World Aquatics Championships

Indian swimmers faced challenges at the World Aquatics Championships, with Aryan Nehra and S.P. Likhith struggling to advance in their respective events held on Sunday.

Aryan Nehra, partaking in the men's 400m freestyle, managed a seventh-place finish in his heat and overall claimed the 37th spot with a time of 4:00.39 seconds. Unfortunately, this left him out of the top eight needed to qualify for the final, where Australia's Samuel Short excelled with a leading time of 3:42.07 seconds.

Meanwhile, S.P. Likhith clocked a time of 1:01.99 seconds, placing 40th in the men's 100m breaststroke event. The top 16 times would have secured a spot in the semifinals. Turkey's Nusrat Allahverdi led the heats with a swift 1:01.11 seconds.

