Sports Highlights: Hall of Honors, Injuries, and Trades

In a celebratory nod to its storied past, the Pittsburgh Steelers will induct Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, and Joey Porter Sr. into their Hall of Honor on December 15, marking their contributions to the team's illustrious history.

Meanwhile, in MLB action, Garrett Crochet's impressive performance led the Boston Red Sox to victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Crochet achieving 10 strikeouts to lead his team to a 4-2 win.

Additionally, trades and injury updates shaped the week's sports landscape, with the Yankees acquiring Amed Rosario and the Diamondbacks trading Randal Grichuk to the Royals. Seattle Seahawks' Kenny McIntosh and Rams' QB Matthew Stafford headline the injury updates across various sports teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)