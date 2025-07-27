Thrilling Contest: England vs. India Day 5 Action Unfolds

On Sunday, the cricketing world was treated to a gripping Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England. India found themselves at 223/4 by the end of play, continuing their innings from an overnight score of 174/2.

Shubman Gill took center stage with a remarkable century, anchoring India's innings. However, England's bowlers, including Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, consistently disrupted India's momentum with timely wickets, leaving the visitors in a precarious position.

Despite the early setbacks, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja aimed to anchor the innings. As the match unfolded, England retained control, setting the stage for an exciting finish to this Test thriller.