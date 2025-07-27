Left Menu

Thrilling Contest: England vs. India Day 5 Action Unfolds

Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England saw India at 223/4, with Shubman Gill scoring a century. England's bowlers, led by Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, struck early blows. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja looked to stabilize the innings, with England maintaining control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:47 IST
Thrilling Contest: England vs. India Day 5 Action Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Sunday, the cricketing world was treated to a gripping Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England. India found themselves at 223/4 by the end of play, continuing their innings from an overnight score of 174/2.

Shubman Gill took center stage with a remarkable century, anchoring India's innings. However, England's bowlers, including Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes, consistently disrupted India's momentum with timely wickets, leaving the visitors in a precarious position.

Despite the early setbacks, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja aimed to anchor the innings. As the match unfolded, England retained control, setting the stage for an exciting finish to this Test thriller.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025