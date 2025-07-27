Swimming Stars Shine at Singapore Meet: McIntosh Leads, Ledecky Falters

Summer McIntosh dominated the women's 400 meters freestyle final at the Singapore meet, securing her world title in 3:56.26 seconds, nearly two seconds faster than silver medalist Li Bingjie from China. American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky finished third, unable to challenge McIntosh's lead.

In another thrilling event, Lukas Maertens clinched his first world title in the men's 400 meters final with a remarkable final lap, narrowly beating Australia's Sam Short by 0.02 seconds. Short, the defending champion, dedicated his silver medal to his late aunt.

As the competition heats up, Gretchen Walsh and Roos Vanotterdijk topped the women's 100 meters butterfly qualifying. The evening session is set for a showdown between Australia and the U.S. in the 4x100 meters freestyle relay, as both teams aim for gold.