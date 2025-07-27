Summer McIntosh Shines with Stellar Performance at Singapore Swim Meet

Summer McIntosh, the world record holder, clinched the women's 400 meters freestyle world title at the Singapore meet, showing no signs of slowing down in her quest for five individual crowns. McIntosh led the race from start to finish, securing victory in 3:56.26, a clear two seconds ahead of Chinese silver medalist Li Bingjie. While American Katie Ledecky settled for bronze, McIntosh's triumph marked a promising start to her championship campaign.

At just 18 years old, McIntosh's talent shines brightly, reminiscent of Michael Phelps' accomplishments. Meanwhile, it was a day of breakthrough performances for young athletes as Yu Zidi from China, only 12 years old, qualified seventh for the 200 individual medley final, significantly improving her personal best.

In men's events, Olympic champion Lukas Maertens emerged victorious in the 400 final by a slim margin, securing his first world title in 3:42.35. Australia celebrated a relay double, with the men's and women's teams taking home golds in the 4x100 freestyle, anchored by outstanding performances from Olivia Wunsch and Kyle Chalmers.