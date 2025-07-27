India's Tenacity in Thrilling Test Battle
India's tenacious performance in the fourth test at Old Trafford led by Shubman Gill's heroic century, and strong contributions from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, kept their series hopes alive against England. Despite early setbacks, India took the lead, leaving England searching for a decisive series victory in the upcoming matches.
India demonstrated sheer resilience on the fifth day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford, ending the day at 322-4. Shubman Gill's century, complemented by half-centuries from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, played crucial roles in keeping the series alive.
England aimed for victory in a decisive match that could have secured the series. Despite Ben Stokes's efforts, including a crucial leg-before-wicket dismissal of KL Rahul, India maintained their composure with Gill reaching his fourth century in the series.
Gill's tenure ended on 103, just before lunch. England struggled to penetrate India's later defensive stand, with Sundar and Jadeja both remaining unbeaten. The match's climax looms, with India eyeing a drawn series and England seeking undeniable triumph.
