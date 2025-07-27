Left Menu

Pogacar Crowned a Cycling Legend with Fourth Tour de France Triumph

Tadej Pogacar clinched his fourth Tour de France title, solidifying his position among the elite cyclists. Despite adverse weather, Pogacar dominated from the Pyrenees climbs to the Champs Elysees finale, tying with Chris Froome's wins. His versatility shone as he secured the polka-dot mountain jersey.

Tadej Pogacar has been hailed as a cycling legend after securing his fourth Tour de France title, making him the most dominant rider of his generation. Pogacar's relentless pursuit and strategic acumen in the mountains and time trials allowed him to outpace his competitors, including Belgian racer Wout van Aert.

In the closing stages of the race, adverse weather conditions forced organizers to neutralize the timings, but that didn't prevent an intense battle for the stage win on the Champs Elysees. Pogacar continued his aggressive form from the Pyrenees all the way to the final stage in Paris, where he ultimately secured a fourth-place finish.

With his recent victory, Pogacar now stands alongside Chris Froome, with five titles still held by Eddy Merckx and other cycling greats. The Slovenian's all-round performance also earned him the polka-dot jersey, while the green jersey went to Italy's Jonathan Milan. Meanwhile, the Ineos Grenadiers team faced a quieter Tour amid ongoing scrutiny over doping claims.

