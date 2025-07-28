Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Courage: A Beacon for Indian Cricket's Future

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Rishabh Pant's courage as he played with a broken foot to add crucial runs in the fourth Test. Pant's act has been highlighted as a foundation for the team's character. Injury updates on fast bowlers include Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh's recovery.

In a display of remarkable courage, Rishabh Pant batted with a broken right foot during the fourth Test, contributing vital runs for the Indian team's first innings. His act of bravery has been lauded by head coach Gautam Gambhir as a foundational characteristic for the future of Indian cricket.

Pant secured a half-century despite his injury, helping India to post a competitive 358. Though he didn't bat in the second innings, the Indian team managed a morale-boosting draw thanks to centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Pant, however, has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Updates from the team indicate that fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have recovered from their injuries. The decision on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the final Test at The Oval is yet to be made, as the team manages workload concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

