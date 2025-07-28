Left Menu

Chloe Kelly Secures England's Euro 2025 Victory with Thrilling Penalty Finish

Chloe Kelly's crucial penalty secured England's 3-1 shootout victory over Spain, defending their Euro title. England managed a comeback with Kelly's key substitution play leading to a tying goal. The match showcased England's resilience, ending Spain's dominance and highlighting Kelly's talent as the heroine of the tournament.

Updated: 28-07-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 01:03 IST
In a dramatic showdown at Euro 2025, Chloe Kelly's decisive penalty ensured England retained their championship with a 3-1 shootout triumph over Spain on Sunday. The riveting contest, which concluded 1-1 after extra time, marked another remarkable resurgence for Sarina Wiegman's squad, famous for their comeback victories, including previous wins against Sweden and Italy.

Spain had earlier taken the lead with Mariona Caldentey's header, but the introduction of Kelly proved pivotal for England. She replaced an injured Lauren James, shoring up the defense and providing the assist for Alessia Russo's equalizer in the 57th minute. Despite Spain's possession dominance, they failed to penetrate the English defense further.

England's keeper, Hannah Hampton, was instrumental in the shootout, making critical saves against Spain's efforts, while Salma Paralluelo missed a crucial kick. Kelly's confidence and skill shone through with her spectacular winning penalty, echoing her heroics from the previous year. Celebrating England's never-say-die spirit, the team demonstrated extraordinary perseverance throughout the tournament.

