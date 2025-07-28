Left Menu

Stalemate Drama: River Plate and San Lorenzo Lock Horns

River Plate and San Lorenzo ended their match in a goalless draw during the Argentine Clausura tournament, maintaining River's unbeaten record. Despite controlling the game, River's attempts were thwarted by San Lorenzo's sturdy defense. They face San Martin de Tucuman next in the Argentine Cup.

Updated: 28-07-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 07:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fiercely contested clash, River Plate was held to a goalless draw by San Lorenzo in the Argentine Clausura tournament. The match, played at River's home ground, saw Marcelo Gallardo's team remain unbeaten and two points ahead in Group B.

Despite dominating the match, River Plate's efforts were continuously frustrated by a resilient San Lorenzo defense. Enzo Perez's potential goal was disallowed for offside in the 15th minute, and Giuliano Galoppo saw his header saved by goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The draw sees River Plate maintain their top spot in the group, setting up an exciting upcoming match against San Martin de Tucuman in the Argentine Cup. All eyes will be on River as they aim to continue their unbeaten streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

