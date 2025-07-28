Stalemate Drama: River Plate and San Lorenzo Lock Horns

In a fiercely contested clash, River Plate was held to a goalless draw by San Lorenzo in the Argentine Clausura tournament. The match, played at River's home ground, saw Marcelo Gallardo's team remain unbeaten and two points ahead in Group B.

Despite dominating the match, River Plate's efforts were continuously frustrated by a resilient San Lorenzo defense. Enzo Perez's potential goal was disallowed for offside in the 15th minute, and Giuliano Galoppo saw his header saved by goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The draw sees River Plate maintain their top spot in the group, setting up an exciting upcoming match against San Martin de Tucuman in the Argentine Cup. All eyes will be on River as they aim to continue their unbeaten streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)